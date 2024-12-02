Bitglass experiment shows how stolen data travels on the Dark Web

In the experiment, stolen data traveled the globe, landing in five different continents and 22 countries within two weeks. Overall, the data was viewed more than 1,000 times and downloaded 47 times. Some activity had connections to crime syndicates in Nigeria and Russia.

Traffic patterns indicate the fake data was shared among members of the syndicates to vet its validity and subsequently shared elsewhere on the Dark Web, beyond the original drop websites.

In 2014, 783 data breaches were reported, which represents a 27.5% spike over 2013. Data breaches continue to spike in 2015: as of March 20, 174 breaches, affecting nearly 100 million customer records were reported.

Bitglass delivers technologies that transcend the network perimeter to deliver total data protection for the enterprise: in the cloud, at access, on mobile devices, on the network and anywhere on the internet.