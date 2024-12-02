Bitdefender mobile security snaps photo of thieves trying to access your app

With the new Snap Photo feature, your device will automatically take a mugshot of anybody trying to access your apps without the PIN numbers, nailing the snoop’s identity as well as the time and date of the failed access.

Smart Unlock, meanwhile, disables PIN codes when you are on a trusted network, such as at home, eliminating a cumbersome step currently needed to access your apps.

Bitdefender is a global security technology company that delivers solutions in more than 100 countries through a network of value-added alliances, distributors and reseller partners.