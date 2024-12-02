Bitcurex attack confirmed by Polish authorities

Furthermore, an official investigation has been launched. The Prosecutor’s Office in Lodz, Poland, the town where Bitcurexs headquarters are located, have put out a statement, asking Bitcurex customers, mainly Polish users, to submit legal complaints. According to Bleeping Computer, it is unclear if the legal investigation targets the unidentified hacker, or Bitcurexs administrators, a Polish company named Digital Future.

The timeline of events that led to Bitcurexs closure is complex and spans six months. First signs of trouble appeared on October 13, 2016, when the platform shut down without any kind of explanation.

An analysis of Bitcurexs cold wallet revealed that within two seconds on October 13, 2016, someone had transferred 2,300 Bitcoin out of the trading platforms account. The sum was worth nearly USD 1.5 million at the time, but is worth USD 2.45 million at todays price, the online publication continues.

Bitcurex promised to restore service by November 30, 2016. The service eventually came back online sometime in November 2016, resuming trading, only to disappear a few weeks back, this time for good, with no statement on its website.