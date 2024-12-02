Bitcoin exchange company breached via SendGrid

The attack is believed to have been an isolated incident and one that did not end in any Bitcoin being boosted. The concern, however, is that this attack follows a pattern similar to assaults that occurred in 2014 and is yet another piece of evidence that Bitcoin specializing companies are being targeted via their mass e-mail providers.

Mass e-mail services like SendGrid offer an opportunity to hackers looking to carry out spear-phishing attacks on a large scale, as customers are more likely to open an e-mail from SendGrid without questioning what it is.