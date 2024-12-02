Biometrics startup Mobai raises EUR 2.8 million in partnership with Vipps BankID and more

The project, named SALT, (Secure privacy preserving Authentication using facial biometrics to proTect your identity), will address and add new capabilities to Mobai’s face recognition system and improve the quality of facial verification for services subject to eiDAS and AML (anti money laundering) regulations.

According to the press release, the project will improve the current state of the art in the domain of face biometrics, especially in the fields of biometric template protection, face quality assessment and presentation attack detection. The project output will strengthen privacy protection of biometric data has improves accuracy of face recognition systems.

In addition to the biometric technology provider Mobai, the consortium consist of the following partners; The Norwegian University of Science and Technology and Katholieke Universiteit Leuven addressing key technical and legal issues. As well as strong end-user representatives with SpareBank, Østlandet, the 4th largest savings bank in Norway, and the payment and electronic ID provider Vipps with 4.3 million electronic ID users.