Biometrics not trusted by shoppers for Black Friday

Even if 76% of consumers surveyed plan to shop online this holiday season, their categorisation varied significantly when it comes to security authentication features they would consider setting up for online purchases. 35% of the respondents of this survey said they would set up fingerprint IDs, 12% selected retina scans, and 7% chose voice recognition and 2% noted pay by selfie.

But 41 % of total respondents said they would not choose any of the above method, with 26 % of respondents concerned that their biometric data could be spoofed, and 11 % did not trust biometric payment authentication at all.

Robert Capp, VP of Business Development at NuData Security said that these results show a growing understanding that using physical biometrics online have a number of vulnerabilities. Once these identifiers are online, there is a real fear that physical biometrics like selfies, fingerprints and retinal scans could be stolen.