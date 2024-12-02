Biometrics mobile apps to grow in popularity by 2019

According to UK consultancy Juniper Research, high-profile deployments of biometric authentication techniques, such as the TouchID fingerprint sensor being used for the Apple Pay service, would drive wider adoption among the public.

The report adds that biometric identification that do not require embedded hardware are also rising in popularity. These include Descartes Biometrics’ ERGO ear print biometric authentication app and Nuance’s voice authentication service.

Biometric applications can improve the user experience by reducing the rejection rates inherent in alphanumeric passwords, while warning that significant public education is necessary for this potential of the technologies to be realised.