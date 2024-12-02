Biometrics is seen as the most secure authentication method

Veridium found that among the surveyed companies, which included retailers that experienced a data breach, 63% are implementing or planning to add biometric authentication to prevent another one.

According to the data, 99% of IT decision makers reported that they are currently using passwords in their organizations and 81% of IT decision makers think biometric authentication secures their company’s data better than passwords alone. Yet, only 34% of respondents are very confident that passwords alone can protect data sufficiently.

The main reasons influencing their usage of biometric authentication include overall better security (63%), increased workforce productivity (54%), and better accessibility (50%), the study revealed.

The study was conducted among 200 US senior IT decision makers who work in various industries, including retail, manufacturing and finance, among others.