Biometrics Institute releases biometric trust mark proposals

According to the Institute, early support for the scheme has been received by a major US as well as several Australian government agencies. A number of banks and online service providers are also claimed to be supportive of the initiative, which is still in its formative stages.

The Institute is grappling with the challenge between creating a simple model which would encourage member to sign up, and a model that ensures rigour and credibility in the trust mark. The organisation would then have to publish a privacy policy that is easy to understand and provide for a process for redress should a consumer have a complaint.

A trust mark would only be valid for a year, and to gain the trust mark the organisation would have to be a member of the Biometrics Institute.