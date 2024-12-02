Biometrics go mainstream in fintech

The study had 235 subjects, 59% of whom worked in financial services institutions and 32% were from solution providers. Mobey Forum’s survey aimed to identify the use cases considered most relevant to banks. Two were shown to be particularly interesting, namely user authentication for login with 39%, and payment and transaction confirmation with 31%.

The organization forecasts that over a billion users will access banking services via biometric authentication by the year 2017.

At present, financial sector companies develop their own biometric identification solutions, like MasterCard’s Identity Check, for instance. Morpho is also working with Visa to test the biometric payment solutions.