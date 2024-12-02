Biometrics-as-a-service market to register 13 percent growth by 2020

According to a recent market research report released by Technavio, organizations in the US and Canada will continue to be the leading adopters of biometrics-as-a-service until 2020 and aid market growth. The report however notes that the most promising growth markets for biometrics-as-a-service will be the Asian-Pacific region.

The biometrics-as-a-service market in the Asian-Pacific region is predicted to reach over USD 2.22 million in 2020. The research study predicts that many small to mid-sized businesses in Asian-Pacific countries, such as Australia, will be at the forefront of adopting biometrics-as-a-service during the forecast period. Governments of other countries in the Asian-Pacific region are also likely to adopt biometrics-as-a-service for enhancing border control and maintaining homeland security.

The report also predicts accelerating growth in the Middle East and African markets. Since governments in this region tend to spend less on IT than those in other regions, Technavio expects quicker adoption of these services, when compared to the establishment of in-house biometric systems.