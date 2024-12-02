Biometric Signature ID teams up with three IAM companies

Okta provides secure identity management and single sign-on to any application, helps its clients manage the pitfalls of online identity management at the most professional level.

ForgeRock is an international software company for Identity and Access Management (IAM). Their primary goal is to develop commercial open source IAM products for Internet of Things (IoT), customers, and cloud, mobile, and enterprise environments. The partnership with BSI will allow their clients to purchase BioSig-ID software licenses authenticate users and protect their online assets with BSIs patented biometric password technology.

An integrator of IAM and database security solutions, ICSynergy has created a solution that extends Oracles Identity Cloud Service and Oktas Identity Cloud to provide secure Web Access Management for on-premises web applications.

In addition, BSI is also announcing their continued growth with their Microsoft partnership and the products they offer. Advancements in their integrations with ADFS, will allow SSO usage not only for BioSig-ID, but BioTect-ID as well.

BSI has also expanded their Ping partnership by integrating with PingFederate Hub. This will allow organizations to utilize PingFederate to integrate BioSig-ID as a MFA solution into their environment.