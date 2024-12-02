Biometric payment cards with fingerprint tech launched in Morocco

Late in 2021, Fingerprints communicated that its biometric solution is used in a biometric payment card launch in Jordan. Fingerprint Cards is a biometrics company with its roots in Sweden.

Its solutions are found in hundreds of millions of devices and applications, and are used billions of times every day, providing safe and convenient identification and authentication with a human touch, according to IBS Intelligence.

In January 2022, Fingerprint Cards passed new security requirements from Mastercard for its second-generation T-Shape sensor module. In August 2021, India-based information technology company Seshaasai and Fingerprint have partnered to offer biometric payments with cards in India and APAC.