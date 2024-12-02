BioID upgrades its liveness detection technology

The latest release includes BioID’s new patent for motion-based liveness detection. The new functionalities secure the face and eye recognition against identity fraud and unauthorized access. The technology is able to detect whether the person in front of the camera is a live person or a replay from another media or device. BioID face liveness detection can be used on any device and platform and does not need special equipment.

The system’s algorithms use the same images needed for face and eye recognition, so no additional processes are required. Furthermore, liveness detection can be used independently in order to complement existing authentication procedures. Thus, biometric authentication secured through liveness detection makes sure that transactions cannot be authorized without explicit user consent, thereby supporting any company in their GDPR implementation. For financial service providers, liveness detection enables their existing identity proofing implementation to meet the Know Your Customer (KYC) compliance.