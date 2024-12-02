BioID to provide security for Worldcore with biometrics

The new FaceKey authentication from Worldcore is based on BioIDs face recognition technology. Worldcore has also rolled out a new payment option that allows payments to be instantly sent to a mobile phone account holders balance.

Worldcore is a payment platform providing access to bank payments, e-currency payments, prepaid debit cards and payouts to any Visa/Mastercard credit and debit cards for both individuals and businesses.

BioID is a cloud biometrics company with solutions for both public and private clouds, providing iris, and voice recognition available on any device.