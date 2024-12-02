BioID to boost data protection and privacy

T Systems, a subsidiary of Deutsche Telekom, ensures that all data is stored exclusively in data centres on German soil, and T-Systems controls all access to customer data and any associated infrastructure.

Being a “Biometrics as a Service” provider, BioID additionally ensures data privacy by dealing solely with pseudonymized data. To implement its service, BioID requires only the mathematical representation of the characteristics extracted from the data uploaded.

BioID is a cloud biometrics company with solutions for both public and private clouds, providing face, eyes and voice recognition available on any device.