BioID liveness detection integrates with digital identity provider ARIADNEXT

Only recently, in November 2020, this solution has received a FIDO biometric certification according to the standards ISO19795 and ISO 30107. In addition to examining facial recognition performance, a thorough liveness detection testing was central for the FIDO accreditation. This fraud prevention component is provided by BioID from Germany.

Two FIDO accredited laboratories were involved in testing and evaluating the biometric components facial matching and liveness detection. The French ELITT, a laboratory specialised in trusted transactions, and LETI ITSEF, a laboratory with IT security focus. These are jointly accredited by FIDO Alliance to carry out biometric tests in accordance with FIDO specifications based on the ISO19795 and ISO 30107 standards.

The accuracy of BioID’s liveness detection was evaluated with hundreds of spoofing attacks carried out using a variety of materials, including photo prints on different media, 3D avatars and video projection.

BioID Liveness Detection requires only two selfies taken during remote onboarding process like ARIADNEXT’s. The FIDO tested technology ensures they were captured from a live person. Fakes like photos, videos or masks are reliably detected to ensure the integrity of the registration process.