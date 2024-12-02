BioID launches online identity verification service

With this service, online providers can verify the legal identities of their customers and users without the need for a face-to-face proofing either in person or via live video session. The solution can be applied for applications where legal identity can be proofed in real-time, to onboard a new customer for online banking or insurance, as well as online shopping.

The new API compares two live facial images against an image from a photo ID such as a passport or driver’s license, confirming if the live images are truly from a live person, not a photo or video, and the live person matches the ID photo. Since no biometric templates or photos are stored and all data is deleted after the operation, it fulfills all requirements for an anonymous identity proofing service.

BioID is a cloud biometrics company with solutions for both public and private clouds, providing face, eyes and voice recognition available on any device.