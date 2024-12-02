BioID, Digidentity team up to support British government service GOV.UK Verify

Digidentity delivers certified identity solutions with levels of assurance complying with eIDAS, KYC, and AML regulations. For fraud prevention and automation, these are supported by the anti-spoofing liveness detection technologies from BioID.

As a certified identity proofing service provider, Digidentity verifies over 20 million identities and their technology processes more than 300 million authentications a year, according to the official press release. Offering remote identity verification for GOV.UK Verify, Digidentity enables the British public to access a wide range of governmental services online.

Among other security features, facial recognition, and biometric liveness detection by BioID are used for verifying the ID ownership and deterring fraud by presentation attacks. When validating identity online, a mandatory element to preventing identity fraud is to make sure the physical and digital person are genuinely connected. Digidentity’s solutions streamline the process in real-time making human intervention unnecessary in most cases.