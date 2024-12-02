BioID brings facial recognition for any2any platform

The any2any platform enables customized, branded experiences for applications such as co-working and flexible working environments, events, travel, education and enterprise. Enabling corporates to move into secure and authenticated working environments, the collaboration is set to deliver convenient on-boarding and check-in processes for use cases such as physical and virtual access, secure payment, navigation and collaboration.

A first integrated solution has already been deployed for global production facility manufacturer ASMAG at its headquarters in Austria. BioID is a biometrics company that offers advanced liveness detection using multimodal face, eye and voice recognition.