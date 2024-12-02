BioConnect and EyeVerify team up for authentication in financial sector

Eyeprint ID, from EyeVerify, uses existing 1+ MP smartphone cameras to image and pattern match the unique pattern of eye veins and other micro features in and around the eye.

BioConnect began the build out of its BioConnect Identity Platform 7 years ago, primarily focusing on security and physical access control. Its efforts developing strong relationships and integrations with leaders in physical access control resulted in the accumulation of an infrastructure of over 20 strong integrations to the door.

The subsequent build out of a hardware and device agnostic platform will enable biometric authentication in the physical and digital world. This enables large enterprises to consume all biometrics as an authentication strategy without changing existing legacy infrastructure.