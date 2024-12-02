BioCatch's digital behavioural profiles now includes over 150 mln users





This is due to its deployment at more than 40 global banks and other financial institutions worldwide. BioCatch now analyses more than 1 billion digital sessions per month in real-time for potential fraud and other types of cybercrime to protect online users and their assets.

BioCatch pioneered the use of behavioural biometrics to root out online fraud with its founding in 2011 and the cache of behavioural data it has accumulated over the decade since is unmatched. Through continuous authentication of online sessions, behavioural biometrics flags physical and cognitive device interactions that present potential risk, without collecting personally identifiable information (PII). The company addresses digital identity challenges that exist today, including detecting the use of stolen or synthetic identities at the onboarding stage, recognising account takeovers, and flagging increasingly sophisticated social engineering scams.