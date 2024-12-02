BioCatch uses consumers online activity for behaviour assessment, authentication

BioCatch Cognitive Biometrics technology combines cognitive science and analytics.

BioCatch tracks behaviours and analyzes them to create a unique personality profile for authentication. BioCatch collects data from user interactions in an online or mobile session. Meanwhile, on a computer, BioCatch can retrieve events from the mouse, touch pad and keyboard. On a mobile device, BioCatch collects data from the accelerometer, Gyro and touch interface.

BioCatch uses ‘cognitive signatures’ to look for more than 400 features, including physiological traits such as handedness and hand steadiness, cognitive choices and habits like scrolling. The cognitive signature can also detects if users alter their ordinary online behaviour.

The platform also incorporates Invisible Challenges, which enable users to create a profile that leaves as little room as possible for false positives.

BioCatch then takes these details and composes a cognitive signature of distinct 20 to 30 features that are determined to identify an individual user according to specially designed software.

According to research company Gartner, transparent biometric methods such as BioCatch will move to more than 30% adoption on mobile devices in 2017.