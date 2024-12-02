BioCatch rolls out ecommerce fraud prevention tool

The newly introduced tool uses behavioural biometric analysis to detect suspicious behaviour and authenticate repeat customers, while reducing customer friction associated with additional security verifications and checks.

BioCatch creates a behavioural profile for every customer of an ecommerce website or mobile app, transparently authenticating their activities. The system collects and analyses over 400 bio-behavioural, cognitive and physiological parameters by observing how the user holds and touches a mobile device, interacts with an online website, and responds to subtle hidden challenges. The system then authenticates visitors upon their return to a site as well as identifies users exhibiting behaviours consistent with fraudsters.

BioCatchs ecommerce solution can replace the CAPTCHA, as it automatically detects and prevents Botnet and replay attacks. BioCatchs flagship threat detection technology identifies fraud typically missed by existing fraud detection controls. It spots suspicious behaviours consistent with fraud and criminal activity, including repeat fraudster access, new-account setup, account takeover practices, device and network spoofing, and out of genuine profile behaviour.

