BioCatch reveals a tool that helps fraud teams provide security automation





Via this tool, customers are enabled to facilitate the efficiency of how they manage fraud cases and alerts marked as high-risk and automate responses based on business and risk policies. The BioCatch Case Manager allows fraud and security teams to analyse potential fraud cases based on factors such as risk score, threat and behavioural indicators, device, and location. The tool helps manage fraud case queues with clear owners and comes with out-of-the-box integration with the BioCatch Policy Manager and Truth Marketing interfaces. As a result, fraud analysts can investigate high-risk activities and provide feedback as to whether sessions appear genuine or fraudulent, reducing operational cost.

In addition, through its tight workflow integration, security professionals can use the BioCatch Case Manager to leverage tools that simplify investigation and drive faster resolution. The application also provides visibility into an IT security team’s activities and workload.