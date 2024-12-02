BioCatch Mobile solution out of beta

BioCatch Mobile provides both authentication and threat detection across mobile banking platforms, while minimizing friction for end users.

BioCatch first launched the ecommerce fraud prevention solution in beta in May 2014.

BioCatch offers a transparent, behind-the-scenes authentication and threat detection capabilities that can protect against fraud attacks. The authentication function creates a cognitive biometric signature which takes into account physiological factors such as left/right handedness, press-size, hand tremor and eye-hand coordination, as well as Cognitive traits, such as usage preferences and device interaction patterns. Contextual factors include device ID, device preference, network access and geolocation.