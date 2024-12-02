BioCatch launches account fraud detection solution

By mapping inconsistent behavior patterns in the application flow, the technology can distinguish between human and non-human activities and send an immediate alert when Bot activity is detected. It can also differentiate between normal and anomalous behaviors by analyzing input familiarity, application fluency, user expertise and robotic-behavior detection.

BioCatch is a provider of behavioral biometric, authentication and malware detection solutions for mobile and web applications. Available as a cloud-based solution, BioCatch collects and analyzes more than 400 cognitive parameters to generate a unique user profile.