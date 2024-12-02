BioCatch introduces new fraud protection capability





The BioCatch platform analyses an online user’s physical and cognitive behaviour throughout the entire digital session, rather than simply at a single point such as at log in or point of payment. With this new capability, BioCatch customers can define their acceptable level of risk and now receive proactive alerts during sessions via Push API to benefit from real-time risk insights and an extra layer of security.

BioCatch monitors over 200 million individual behavioural profiles and analyses more than two billion digital sessions per month for its customers to distinguish between genuine users and cybercriminals. BioCatch’s technology, powered by machine learning, leverages digital behaviour datasets to determine whether an online session is likely to involve a customer or a fraudster.