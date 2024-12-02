BioCatch gets USD 145 mln funding to develop behavioural biometrics

Also joining the round are new investors including Industry Ventures as well as existing shareholders American Express Ventures, CreditEase, Maverick Ventures and OurCrowd, among others. The investment will accelerate BioCatch’s rapid growth, broaden its product offerings, and further support its expanding client base into new verticals, according to the official press release.

BioCatch pioneered behavioral biometrics, which analyses an online user’s physical and cognitive digital behavior to protect users and their data. The company is addresses issues such as detecting the use of stolen or synthetic identities at the onboarding stage, recognising account takeovers, and flagging sophisticated social engineering scams.

Bain Capital has deep investing experience across the cybersecurity and financial technology sectors, having invested in and added value to a wide range of early-stage to mature software companies such as Blue Coat (acquired by NortonLifeLock), InAuth (Acquired by American Express), RDC, Trooly and WorldPay (acquired by FIS).