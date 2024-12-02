BioCatch closes USD 30 mln financing round

Maverick Ventures, led the round with additional participation from American Express Ventures, NexStar Partners, Kreos Capital, CreditEase, OurCrowd, JANVEST Capital and other existing investors.

BioCatch aims to fight the next generation of cyber threats by focusing on the behaviour of the fraudster as opposed to adding new endpoint security layers. The company collects and analyzes more than 2,000 parameters to generate user profiles and model different types of genuine and malicious behaviour. Its platform can address a wide range of threats at login and beyond by identifying malware, robotic activity, social engineering (phishing, etc.) and other cyber threats, which is a differentiator from traditional fraud approaches and other behavioural biometrics providers.

BioCatch is a cybersecurity company that delivers behavioural biometrics analyzing human-device interactions to protect users and data.