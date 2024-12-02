BioCatch and Early Warning join forces to fight fraud

Under the terms of the partnership, financial services organizations (FSOs) will now gain and share behavioural intelligence to improve visibility of digital threats to reduce new account fraud and account takeover. Early Warning’s new offering maps criminal behaviour in the digital ecosystem, distinguishing the human from the non-human. It is used for new account enrollment as well as existing account logins and sessions.

As a result of this alliance, the typical signs of fraud or specific behavioural signatures can now be shared across the entire consortium versus at a single FSO. The solution reduces fraud by providing critical intelligence to participating FSOs based on shared user behavioural insights and data gathered from bank-contributed fraud records.

BioCatch is a provider of behavioral biometric, authentication and malware detection solutions for mobile and web applications. Available as a cloud-based solution, BioCatch collects and analyzes more than 400 cognitive parameters to generate a unique user profile.

