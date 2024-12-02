BioCatch adds more Microsoft Azure capabilities to its biometrics technology

The company monitors over one billion transactions per month across a range of use-cases, including account takeover, high-risk transaction, same-day payments and new account fraud. To accomplish this, BioCatch leverages Azure to boost its full range of behavioral biometric-based capabilities.

Detecting new account fraud in retail banking, credit card, ecommerce sites and other online payment portals is particularly difficult, considering that most fake accounts can only be spotted weeks after they are initially opened.Therefore, the company choosed to extend the collaboration with Microsoft Azure.

BioCatch is a company providing Behavioral Biometric, Authentication and Malware Detection solutions for mobile and web applications.