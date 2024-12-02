BIO-key updates its biometric authentication software

Moreover, the company’s core biometric algorithm software, VST 6.6, has also been upgraded to offer enhanced functionalities, expanded scanner interoperability and support for new authentication methods in a new service framework that transitions from cloud-based, to on-premise, or even device-based operations.

Once the common biometric service of WEB-key is in place, BIO-key’s family of ID Directors integration adapters, including the new ID Director for SAML IdP, allows customers to connect their existing IAM infrastructure, applications, and even physical security systems to leverage the common biometric services.