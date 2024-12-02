BIO-key partners technology provider from Morocco

The new partnership will focus on providing biometrics and multi-factor authentication solutions to government and enterprise customers within the region. The partnership will see BIO-key’s biometric authentication solutions marketed to enterprise and government clients in Arthur’s regions of operation, where BIO-key’s management team sees some potential opportunities.

In a statement announcing the partnership, BIO-key asserted that there is rising interest in biometric access control and identity management solutions in the UAE, and cited market research indicating the Qatar will offer a growing market for biometric security in anticipation of hosting the FIFA World Cup in 2022.

Nasraddine Riah, Arthur & Co CEO, said the World Bank urged Morocco to identify a new biometric identification system to combat fraud, so the company has a good reason to cope with online threats along with BIO-key.

Financial terms of the deal are not yet disclosed.