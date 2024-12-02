BIO-key launches fingerprint readers on Amazon

SideSwipe and EcoID are natively supported within the Microsoft Windows Hello biometric sign-in platform, as well as Microsoft Passport, allowing customers to sign in to web-hosted and local applications with a touch of their finger. However, most of upgrading users do not have biometric readers.

BIO-key is working to educate the enterprise market about the native support of biometric sign-in within Windows Hello, Passport and Active Directory. Interested users can find a variety of content on company’s website where it’s explained and illustrated the BIO-key hardware and software integration with the Microsoft Identity solutions.

BIO-key International is a provider of fingerprint biometric identification, mobile credentialing and user identity verification solutions.