BIO-Key launches biometrically-enabled Android POS terminal

The new device enables self-contained mobile in-person commerce, ideal for banking, social- and aid-workers, healthcare-related transactions, including enrollment, identification, payment transactions, proof of presence/proof of life ID verification, supporting both BIO-key’s fingerprint and contactless PalmPositive identity verification solutions.

MobilePOS Pro units are available to ship now and have already been deployed to BIO-key’s customers in Africa. Mobile POS Pro is available in hardware-only configurations or secured by BIO-key PortalGuard and WEB-key IAM IDaaS software solutions.