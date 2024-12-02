BIO-key integrates Clearent to its PortalGuard portfolio

According to FindBiometrics, Clearent is a credit card processing company that annually processes more than USD 14 billion worth of transactions for upwards of 45,000 merchant partners.

Moreover, with PortalGuard, Clearent customers will be enabled to enroll themselves in the Clearent system, while gaining access to online banking tools. Besides, the platform will bring a Single Sign-On functionality to the Clearent payment portal, while leveraging PortalGuard for account recovery in addition to onboarding and authentication.

The most recent PortalGuard clients include the municipal government of Durham, North Carolina, and manufacturer of aerospace parts and equipment Fore Aero, FindBiometrics stated.