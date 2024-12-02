Binance.US to use Prove to reduce new trader sign-up time

The partnership will help Binance.US to incorporate Prove’s mobile phone-based technology into it’s user verification and onboarding processes. This partnership will add to Binance.US’s existing customer onboarding process and enable the platform to continue to accommodate new customers. Binance.US is experiencing strong growth.

Binance.US will be able to add to its verification process with Prove’s Phone-Centric Identity technology, driving an average of 85% faster verification times. Prove’s technology verifies a potential customer using three key checks: possession, reputation, and ownership.