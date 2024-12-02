BIN Checker introduces database to protect online transactions

The new BIN Checker database will allow users to check the BIN of online credit and debit card transactions to ensure that they are legitimate, helping users avoid the ever-increasing threat of online fraud and scams.

The BIN is typically the first six digits of the 16-digit number on any credit or debit card. The BIN can be used to identify the card number’s country of origin, the bank which issued the card, and the brand of credit card. Pertinent information such as the city, telephone number, and microchip availability of the credit card is also stored in the BIN. The BIN can also determine the type of card being used, such as credit, debit, prepaid, charge, or secured card . Furthermore, the BIN can even determine any subcategory of the credit card in question, including business or electronic.

BIN Checker is a database that will ensure that each check is up-to-date with the necessary information to perform an accurate check on every card, for every transaction.