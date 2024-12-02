Bilwee selects WISeKey's digital identification and security platform

As a result of the partnership, Bilwee has developed a platform that provides Argentinian companies the ability to maintain cash flow and liquidity through the cancellation of debtor invoices. Using WISeKey’s WISeID digital identification and security platform, companies will be able to protect their transactions carried out in it, which consist of uploading invoices to the cloud and safely complete payments to then be canceled between debtors and creditors.

Argentinian companies use Bilwee’s digital platform to settle their debts without the need of making any cash payments. The strategic collaboration with WISeKey, through the integration of the WISeID digital identity platform, adds a high level of security to these transactions.

WISeKey’s cryptographic Root of Trust offers companies the ability to carry out secure transactions and also opens the way for the subsequent use of the IBM Blockchain technology Hyperledger, not only when these transactions are uploaded in the cloud but during at each transactional stage. Through the Bilwee registry, the platform carries out and safeguards thousands of monthly transactions.







