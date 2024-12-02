BillingTree receives PCI-DSS 3.1 certification of validation

BillingTree undergoes these efforts to ensure the organization securely aligns its policies, procedures, and technical systems in an effort to secure PCI, ePHI, sensitive, and financial data.

The annual assessment process requires detailed evaluation of key areas of the business including but not limited to: Policies and Procedures; Network Data Flow with Narrative; Physical/Environmental Security, both corporate and data center; Internal & External Vulnerability Assessment; Encryption; Data Storage; and Testing of Deployed Security Measures.

BillingTree is a company focused on payment solutions providing Accounts Receivables products and services to organizations to help them manage the costs of processing payments while adhering to compliance regulations.