Billing fraud rates 15 percent higher than 2015 – report

Experian analysed millions of ecommerce transactions from H1 of 2016 to identify the latest fraud attack rates for shipping and billing locations across the United States. Fraud attack rates are calculated using bad transactions in relation to the total number of transactions. Billing fraud rates are associated with the address of the purchaser, typically the fraud victims. Shipping fraud rates are associated with the address where purchased goods are sent.

According to Experians rankings of top 100 riskiest billing ZIP codes, ecommerce fraud attack rates for the first half of 2016 show: 44% of ecommerce billing fraud came from three states among the top 100 riskiest billing fraud ZIP codes - Florida, California and New York - based on the sum of fraud attacks. Also, 52% of ecommerce shipping fraud came from three states among the top 100 riskiest shipping fraud zip codes - Florida, New York, and California - based on the sum of attacks.

The report results suggest that CNP fraud is increasing as ecommerce fraud is often an indicator that other fraud activities have already happened: a credit card has been stolen, identity fraud has occurred or personal credentials have been compromised.