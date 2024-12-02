These new capabilities can mitigate risk by making it easier to lock down access to sensitive data in cloud-based environments such as AWS S3, Google Workspace, and M365.

The solution includes automated end-to-end remediation that ensures cloud data risk from open and over-privileged file access is closed quickly. This can help prevent breaches, data leaks, and insider threats.

According to helpnetsecurity.com, some of the ways BigID can help organisations include finding and classifying their sensitive structured and unstructured data automatically, as well as detecting data changes automatically and preventing insider threats and data leaks.

According to the same source, BigID can also deploy and tune modern ML-based classification, identify cloud data risk posture from excessive privileges, and gain insight into who has access to sensitive data and revoke that access following a risk assessment.

Risk management solutions developed by BigID

According to helpnetsecurity.com, in June 2022, BigID launched a pay-as-you-go cloud data security platform named SmallID, which allows customers to automatically discover and classify their data by sensitivity, type, regulation, and policy. This solution can also identify shadow data and dark data while simplifying regulatory compliance with a data-first approach.

Also in June 2022, prnewswire.com reported that BigID expanded its risk management capabilities with out-of-the-box executive risk reporting. BigID’s Executive Risk Report can simplify risk reporting by automating a data risk progress report for security teams and executive management.

According to BigID representatives cited by the same source, a common problem for many security SaaS platforms is that there are no consistent ways to report success. BigID’s new solution aims to make data reporting easier for their customers.

BigID reports on the state of data security in 2022

BigID's experts have released a report on the state of data security in 2022, in which they referred to data discovery as step zero in the process of protecting an organisation's data. They also touched on cloud adoption and how the majority of large enterprise organisations have yet to fully realise its true potential.

The report also touched on dark data, which is data that organisations are unaware of. This data can be sensitive or critical in nature, such as intellectual property, financial data, and credit card information. According to the survey, 84% of Security and IT leaders have concerns when it comes to finding and eliminating dark data.

The survey states that only 8% of organisations can confidently find all their sensitive or critical data across their environment. Moreover, only 6% of organisations are very confident in their ability to classify their data by its sensitivity or criticality.