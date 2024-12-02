BigBasket user records leaked on hacking forum

According to moneylife.in, the hacker named ‘Shiny Hunters’ has leaked approximately 20 million records that contain personal information such as email ids, mobile numbers, date of birth, and home addresses, as well as hashed passwords on a hacking forum.

BigBasket is an Indian online grocery delivery service that allows people to shop online for food and deliver it to their homes. In November 2020, BigBasket had confirmed that they had suffered a data breach after Shiny Hunters had previously tried to sell the stolen data.