Big data, online security to become mainstream in 2016

According to the company`s outlook report (cited by morungexpress.com), the professional data scientists will see increasing demand for their skills from established companies including in India. Oracle has 12 development centres in India, including facilities in many emerging cities like Vijayawada, Thiruvananthapuram, Noida and Ahmedabad.

2016 will be the year when simpler big data discovery tools will let business analysts shop for datasets in enterprise “Hadoop” clusters, reshape them into new mashup combinations and even analyse them with exploratory machine learning technique. In 2016, organisations will witness technologies mature and become more mainstream thanks to cloud services and appliances with pre-configured automation and standardization, the same source reports.

2016 will be the year where Artificial Intelligence (AI) technologies such as Machine Learning (ML), Natural Language Processing (NLP) and Property Graphs (PG) will be applied to ordinary data processing challenges. “The new shift will include widespread applications of these technologies in IT tools that support applications, real-time analytics and data science,” the outlook stated.

India is home to Oracle’s second largest workforce of developers and engineers and accounts for its largest research and development investment outside the US.

