Big banks invest in cybersecurity startup Menlo

Other investors include Ericsson Ventures, General Catalyst, Sutter Hill Ventures, Osage University Partners, and Engineering Capital.

The cybersecurity startup protects customers through an approach it calls “web isolation,” whereby the company opens all emails, documents, attachments, and websites in a virtualized environment and then mirrors an image of the content back to end users. The “active” content, capable of running potentially malicious programs through a browser or stealing passwords, never has a chance, in theory, to touch an employee computer, even after it has been opened.

Menlo aims to use the latest cash injection to expand internationally in markets like Asia and Europe. The company has raised about USD 85 million to date.