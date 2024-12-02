BIAS officially reaffirms commitment to data protection

BIAS was audited on its security, availability and confidentiality ensuring it has the controls in place to provide its customers with conclusive statement of security assurance. Customers can depend on BIAS for secure hosting. The audit confirms that BIASs information security policies, and practices meet the SOC 2 standards for security, availability, and confidentiality.

Per AICPA, SOC 2 reports are intended to meet the needs of a broad range of users that need to understand internal control at a service organization as it relates to security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy.

BIAS Corporation specializes in client technology acquisition, strategy, design, implementation, and management of comprehensive IT solutions, servicing both commercial and public sector clients.