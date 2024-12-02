Reasons behind the transition

This move aims to upgrade security and performance. Along with this switch, the National Digital Identity (NDI) based on biometrics is transitioning its protocol layer to CREDEBL, an open-source decentralised identity and verifiable credentials management platform endorsed by the Digital Public Goods Alliance (DPGA), which is supported by the United Nations.

Bhutan announced in 2023 its pioneering self-sovereign identity, setting an example for other countries in adopting privacy-focused decentralised digital IDs. Moreover, Bhutan recently revealed its adoption of the Polygon Blockchain and its zero-knowledge protocols, aiming to help scalability. The decision is based on Polygon's architecture supported by CREDEBL's protocol layer, designed to handle high transaction volumes and ensure continuous growth without compromising performance, as explained by officials from Druk Holding and Investments (DHI) in their statement.

The government-owned company managing the National Digital Identity project stated that transitioning from the Acentrid protocol layer to CREDEBL will assist Bhutan in adopting global open-source security standards and aligning with the UN Sustainable Development Goals

At a conference held in July 2024, various government agencies, corporate entities, and private sector representatives presented ideas to upgrade digital ID systems. Suggestions included incorporating a voice biometrics feature to assist individuals with visual impairments. Additionally, the NDI has been experimenting with a better selfie biometrics feature.

The wallet is designed to act as a centralised sign-on platform for government services, helping data exchange through proof requests and the issuance of verifiable credentials (VCs). Furthermore, it seeks to accommodate complex proof requests such as KYC and cross-border operations.