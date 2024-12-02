BHMI, Mercator Advisory Group's whitepaper reveals challenges of chargebacks

Dubbed ‘Chargebacks and Disputes: Strategic Solutions’, the whitepaper evaluates the operational challenges and complexities of chargebacks and disputes resolution amid rapidly rising transaction volumes, as well as it explores in detail the impact of disputes resolution on the payments industry.

By 2022, US transaction volumes are predicted to exceed 66 billion and disputes volumes are forecasted at 33 million. The issues that the research looks at include the causes, predictions, and trends that make dispute management so important for 2020. It also presents effective strategies that today’s card issuers, financial institutions, and payments companies can use to help stay ahead of the problem and create a more efficient resolution process.