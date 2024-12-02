BeyondTrust launches BeyondInsight solution

BeyondInsight Clarity is a threat analytics capability that enables IT and security professionals to identify the data breach threats typically missed by other security analytics solutions. A standard capability of the BeyondInsight management, reporting and analytics console, Clarity pinpoints specific, high-risk users, accounts and assets by correlating low-level privilege, vulnerability and threat data from a variety of BeyondTrust and third-party solutions.

Advanced persistent threats (APTs) often go undetected because traditional security analytics solutions are unable to correlate diverse data to discern hidden risks. Seemingly isolated events are often written off as exceptions, filtered out, or lost altogether in a sea of data. The intruder continues to traverse the network, and the damage continues to multiply.

BeyondTrust is a global cyber security company dedicated to eliminating data breaches from insider privilege abuse and external hacking attacks. Corporate and government organizations rely on BeyondTrust solutions to shrink attack surfaces and identify imminent threats.